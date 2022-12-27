ECONOMY

Emergency financial aid platform opens on Tuesday

Emergency financial aid platform opens on Tuesday

The platform for an emergency allowance of 250 euros for the long-term unemployed is set to open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will be taking applications until 11.59 p.m. on Thursday.

Payment of the allowance, which is aimed at helping low-income households hit by inflation and rising energy costs, will be completed on Friday.

Beneficiaries are the long-term unemployed who meet all the following conditions: were registered as unemployed for more than 12 and up to 24 months on 30.11.2022; are not entitled to any other benefit, allowance, aid or support, the minimum guaranteed income, the financial benefits granted to people with disabilities or the child benefit; and meet the income criteria of the heating allowance 2021, during the tax year 2021, i.e. up to 14,000 euros for singles, 20,000 euros for married persons plus 3,000 euros for each child, or 23,000 euros for a single-parent family plus 3,000 euros for each child. [AMNA]

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Festive meal far more expensive in Cyprus than in Greece
ECONOMY

Festive meal far more expensive in Cyprus than in Greece

Cash remains king in Greece
ECONOMY

Cash remains king in Greece

Country’s top 10 startups in value terms
BUSINESS

Country’s top 10 startups in value terms

Greece’s public debt to be sustainable in years up to 2060
ECONOMY

Greece’s public debt to be sustainable in years up to 2060

BoG: Do not risk our upgrade
ECONOMY

BoG: Do not risk our upgrade

PM sees Greece’s 2023 tourism takings at €18 bln
ECONOMY

PM sees Greece’s 2023 tourism takings at €18 bln