Emergency financial aid platform opens on Tuesday

The platform for an emergency allowance of 250 euros for the long-term unemployed is set to open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will be taking applications until 11.59 p.m. on Thursday.

Payment of the allowance, which is aimed at helping low-income households hit by inflation and rising energy costs, will be completed on Friday.

Beneficiaries are the long-term unemployed who meet all the following conditions: were registered as unemployed for more than 12 and up to 24 months on 30.11.2022; are not entitled to any other benefit, allowance, aid or support, the minimum guaranteed income, the financial benefits granted to people with disabilities or the child benefit; and meet the income criteria of the heating allowance 2021, during the tax year 2021, i.e. up to 14,000 euros for singles, 20,000 euros for married persons plus 3,000 euros for each child, or 23,000 euros for a single-parent family plus 3,000 euros for each child. [AMNA]