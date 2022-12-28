ECONOMY

Athens Stock Εxchange to create startups market

Athens Stock Εxchange to create startups market

The CEO of Athens Exchange Group Yianos Kontopoulos announced in an interview published on Sunday a very important initiative by ATHEX that will strengthen startups and the digital technology companies.

This is a hybrid corporate venture capital that the Athens Stock Εxchange will create, that will focus on the integration of the “next generation” digital solution fintech to the stock exchange environment in a way that will resolve problems of the listed companies, the members and of clients in general.

Additionally, the ATHEX board believes that this project will help companies emerge with a view to getting listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.

Markets

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece sets borrowing bar lower for 2023
ECONOMY

Greece sets borrowing bar lower for 2023

Greece mulling issuance of first green bond in 2023, debt agency says
ECONOMY

Greece mulling issuance of first green bond in 2023, debt agency says

Fairfax increases its stake in Mytilineos
ECONOMY

Fairfax increases its stake in Mytilineos

Greek bonds back on a par with Italy’s
MARKETS

Greek bonds back on a par with Italy’s

Bids for Alpha bond top €875 million
ECONOMY

Bids for Alpha bond top €875 million

Hundreds of meetings at Greece’s London roadshow
INVESTMENTS

Hundreds of meetings at Greece’s London roadshow