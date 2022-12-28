Athens Stock Εxchange to create startups market

The CEO of Athens Exchange Group Yianos Kontopoulos announced in an interview published on Sunday a very important initiative by ATHEX that will strengthen startups and the digital technology companies.

This is a hybrid corporate venture capital that the Athens Stock Εxchange will create, that will focus on the integration of the “next generation” digital solution fintech to the stock exchange environment in a way that will resolve problems of the listed companies, the members and of clients in general.

Additionally, the ATHEX board believes that this project will help companies emerge with a view to getting listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.