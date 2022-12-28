Budget data make for even more positive reading

The final state budget execution data for the January-November period confirmed provisional estimates, showing a significantly lower-than-target primary deficit and portending a better full-year outcome than the just-passed budget forecast for a primary general government deficit of 1.6% of gross domestic product.

According to the Finance Ministry data released on Tuesday, the primary deficit of the state budget for the first 11 months of 2022 was 1.091 billion euros (bettering the €1.126 billion of the provisional estimates), against a target for a primary deficit of €2.239 billion included in the introductory report of the 2023 budget.

Value-added tax, income tax and property taxes made a significant contribution to this result, as the relevant revenues far exceeded targets.

Overall, tax revenues reached €50.18 billion, up €444 million or 0.9% on the target included in the budget 2023 report.

Net state budget revenues amounted to €53.4 billion, up by €288 million or 0.5% on the budget estimate.

At the same time, however, state budget expenditure were also reduced, amounting to €59.08 billion, lower by €823 million against the target of €59.9 billion.