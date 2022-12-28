Heating oil to be more expensive from January 1

Τhe state subsidy for heating oil will be valid in its entirety for just four more days, as from the New Year it will reduced by 10 cents per liter.

It is quite possible that the selling price of heating oil will increase further if the subsidy from the refineries and marketing companies does not continue.

Until the end of the year, the subsidy from the state on heating oil amounts to 25 cents per liter, including value-added tax. However, as announced by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, in 2023 and specifically from January 1 to the end of March, the subsidy will only be 15 cents per liter including VAT.

Meanwhile rates at refineries are on the rise.