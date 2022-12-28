ECONOMY ENERGY

Heating oil to be more expensive from January 1

Heating oil to be more expensive from January 1

Τhe state subsidy for heating oil will be valid in its entirety for just four more days, as from the New Year it will reduced by 10 cents per liter.

It is quite possible that the selling price of heating oil will increase further if the subsidy from the refineries and marketing companies does not continue.

Until the end of the year, the subsidy from the state on heating oil amounts to 25 cents per liter, including value-added tax. However, as announced by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, in 2023 and specifically from January 1 to the end of March, the subsidy will only be 15 cents per liter including VAT.

Meanwhile rates at refineries are on the rise.

Finance Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Power subsidy ramped up
FINANCE

Power subsidy ramped up

Mytilineos completes financing process for Australia solar farms
ECONOMY

Mytilineos completes financing process for Australia solar farms

New deadline for MyThermansi heating subsidy
ECONOMY

New deadline for MyThermansi heating subsidy

Record heating oil applications
FINANCE

Record heating oil applications

Power subsidy model is pricy
ENERGY

Power subsidy model is pricy

November electricity subsidies to drop to 430 million euros
FINANCE

November electricity subsidies to drop to 430 million euros