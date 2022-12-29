ECONOMY ECONOMY

Construction activity declined in September, though not in Attica

The course of overall building activity across Greece continued to decline in September.

According to the data announced on Wednesday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), this amounted to 2,153 building permits, corresponding to 419,835 square meters of area and 1,792,908 cubic meters of volume.

Construction activity showed a 9.1% increase in the number of building permits, a 22.1% decrease in area and a 16.6% decrease in volume, compared to the same month in 2021.

However, in Attica alone, construction saw an increase of 22.3% in permits and 16.2% based on volume, while based on area there was an 8.7% drop. 

