Local products boost market share abroad

Greek products enjoyed an increase in market share abroad compared to competing products from other countries, according to a study by the National Bank of Greece.

The strengthening of Greek exports’ competitiveness comes mainly from the high- and medium-technology sectors rather than sectors such as food – i.e. one of the largest Greek export categories.

According to the study, Greek exports of goods recorded an increase of 7% in real terms and 22% in nominal terms during the first 10 months of 2022 – a rate almost double the average of the previous decade – strengthening their share against European competition. However, a gradual fatigue is evident over the course of the year, with export growth slowing to 4.6% in the August-October 2022 quarter (from 7.5% in the first seven months of the year).

For the next five years, NBG analysts estimate that Greek exports can record an average annual increase of 5-6%, with the prospect of an additional boost of 3% per year if Greece improves its performance in research and development (approaching the European average), thus further supporting the export momentum for high-tech products.