ATHEX: Seventh week in a row with index gains

The constant ascent of the Greek bourse benchmark to new eight-year highs continued on Friday, at the end of another week of gains, the seventh in a row. Rumors about a number of mergers and acquisitions to come have boosted investor interest and continue to feed the growth of stock prices week after week, unfazed by the upcoming general election just a few months away.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,033.44 points, adding 0.37% to Thursday’s 1,029.68 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.77%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.40% to end up at 2,514.26 points, but the banks index contracted 0.88%.

Ellaktor outperformed with its 6.34% rise, followed by OPAP (up 4.03%) and Aegean Airlines (up 3.82%).

National Bank lost 2.56% and GEK Terna fell 2.13%.

In total 71 stocks posted gains, 37 sustained losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 117.2 million euros, down from Thursday’s €144.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.24% to close at 98.06 points.