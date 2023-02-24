Continuously occupied for almost 9,000 years, Knossos is the oldest settlement in Europe. [Shutterstock]

US-based travel company Kids Love Greece has announced its partnership with Outschool, a global online education platform for children, for the upcoming event Live Virtual Field Trip to Crete on Sunday, February 26, from 10 to 10.50 a.m. EST (5-5.50 p.m. Greek time).

Registered participants will be able to join Antonios, one of Outschool’s young community learners, and Kids Love Greece’s educational consultant, Dr. Maria Hnaraki, for a Unique Virtual Field Trip to Crete, in the village of Vouves. This virtual field trip will include the chance to see an olive tree which is over 1,000 years old and to learn all about olive oil.

The forthcoming event will allow youngsters to experience the ancient footpaths of Crete, discover the secrets of its liquid gold – olive oil – as well as the ancient heritage and cultural importance of olive trees and oil in Greece.

The Event is part of Outschool’s Around the World Virtual Field Trips: a series of virtual field trips, challenges, and classes aimed at celebrating different cultures, people, and traditions. The live event scheduled for Crete is guaranteed to attract a large number of enthusiastic online participants.

The virtual trip will be supported by Educational Consultant Dr. Maria Hnaraki, a professor and accomplished scholar in the fields of Anthropology, Folklore, and Ethnomusicology. Her passion for Crete and its identity, traditions, and customs ensures that this unique event will enable attendees to experience first-hand the island’s intriguing culture.

For more information of how to join this FREE Live Field Trip To Crete: Click here (or Contact Kids Love Greece: [email protected] – Katerina Makatouni)