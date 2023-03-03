ECONOMY FINANCE

New centers for tax debt collection in Athens and Thessaloniki

New centers for tax debt collection in Athens and Thessaloniki
The tax authorities are increasing the pressure on state debtors through the creation of two new Centers for Certification and Collection of Debts (KEBEIS) in Athens and Thessaloniki as it accelerates the procedures for debt certification and collection.

When the two centers are launched, the judicial departments at all tax offices will be abolished.

The KEBEIS will operate with common rules for errors and delays to be avoided as up until now the judicial department of each tax office interpreted circulars in a different way, resulting in different decisions for the same cases. Interpretation will now be the same for both collection and judicial departments.

