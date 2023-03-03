Protest over Larnaca marina fees

According to the Cyprus Boat Owners Association, a protest event will be held in Larnaca on Sunday between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in response to the increases in boat mooring fees spearheaded by Kition Ocean Marina with the encouragement of the Ministry of Transport.

The Cyprus Boat Owners Association stated in a letter to the Cypriot Ministry of Transport dated February 24 that Kition Ocean Marina has imposed a 15% increase on berthing fees for owners, with the promise of immediately proceeding with marina upgrades. It also stated that the work done so far by the company does not involve upgrading, but rather partial and absolutely necessary maintenance in the marina itself.

The letter emphasizes that any decision to approve the increases in berthing fees is unfavorable to boat owners and completely unjustified given the conditions at the marina.

They request that the Ministry of Transport send the company a copy of any ministry decision in which they have approved or not approved the increase in the berthing fees at Larnaca Marina, as well as a copy of the terms of the concession agreement for the management of Larnaca Marina.