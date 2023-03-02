Economic sentiment improved last month

Business expectations for industry are on the upswing as the negative impact on demand from inflationary pressures appears to have been largely contained.

It is no coincidence that the index of business expectations for industry, measured by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), stood at its highest point in the last 11 months in February, while the purchasing managers index in the manufacturing sector (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, exceeded 50 points for the first time since last June. Overall, the business climate index strengthened significantly in February, although consumer confidence declined.

In particular, according to what IOBE announced on Wednesday, the economic sentiment index came to 107.5 points in February, compared to 105.9 points in January.

“The upward trend converges with historic data in most pre-election periods, when there is generally an improvement in expectations for the course of the economy and the future position of households and businesses. At the same time, initial fears of a generalized recession in Europe during the winter have not been verified, while there are also early signs for the coming tourism season that are more positive than expected,” IOBE points out, explaining the improvement in business sentiment.

The industrial business expectations index stood at 111.5 points, up from 107.4 points in January, the highest performance in 11 months. The PMI also came in at 51.7 from 49.2 in January, with new orders rising at the fastest pace in a year. A decisive role was played by the fact that the prices of materials and other imports rose at the slowest pace recorded in two-and-a-half years.

The business expectations index also registered an increase in the three remaining sectors: In construction, it increased to 158.2 units from 104.8 in January, mainly thanks to positive expectations for private construction, as well as public works; retail trade improved significantly in February to 113.3 points, from 106.9 in January, as a result of the improvement of expectations in most sectors, with the exception of the food-beverages-tobacco sector, where the index moved strongly downward; and in services it strengthened slightly, to 94.5 points, from 93 in January.

On the other hand, the consumer confidence index, after the temporary improvement in January, fell six points in February and reached -47.4 points.