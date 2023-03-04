Cyprus fuel tax extended to May 4

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has signed the law extending the reduction of fuel taxes until May 4, following the approval of the relevant bill on Thursday by the House Plenary.

An announcement by the Presidency stated that the law came into force on Thursday evening, after its publication in the official newspaper of the Republic, the Cyprus Gazette.

Earlier on Thursday, the House Plenary voted unanimously for the law with effect until May 4.

The relevant bill was submitted to Thursday’s plenary and was declared urgent, while it was previously debated in an extraordinary session of the Parliamentary Finance Committee.

During the discussion at the plenary, MPs noted that they expect and demand competent government services to be able to implement the law from midnight Thursday.