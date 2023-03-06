Primary surplus target at 2%

The next Greek government will be called upon to take steps toward a fiscal surplus of approximately 2% of gross domestic product in 2024. It will therefore have to intensify the adjustment effort that began this year, with the aim of returning to a primary surplus of 0.7% of GDP, from a primary deficit of 1.6% in 2022, based on the budget.

The European Commission is expected to give this direction to the Greek government, based on its expected announcement on the “fiscal guidance” of the member-states, in view of 2024.

Negotiations so far on the revision of the Stability Pact are not seen as likely to lead to concrete decisions during the Swedish Presidency in the current semester, according to sources. Hopefully, there will be an agreement toward the end of the year. This means there will be no time to implement the new Stability Pact from 2024, but it will be referred to 2025. In the meantime, in 2024, member-states will act on the basis of the fiscal guidance issued by the Commission, with a special announcement, probably in March.

According to the estimates of sources, it will be an intermediate regime, between the complete removal of the rules of the Stability Pact, with the general escape clause, which was implemented due to the coronavirus, and the full implementation of the new rules from 2025.

In this context, it is possible to group together the highly indebted member-states, such as Greece, which will be called upon to make the necessary adjustment to maintain their debt sustainability. This adjustment presupposes a primary surplus of approximately 2% of GDP, as acknowledged by the Finance Ministry.

The Commission’s fall estimates forecast a primary surplus of 2.2% of GDP in 2024, up from 1.1% of GDP in 2023, while the Greek budget projects a primary surplus of 0.7% of GDP this year. The adjustment from 0.7% of GDP to 2% of GDP in 2024 translates into savings of 2.6 billion euros, on top of the €4.6 billion of savings this year, projected based on the primary deficit settling at 1.6 % of GDP in 2022.