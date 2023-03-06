ECONOMY

Report urges restraint over fresh minimum wage hike

Report urges restraint over fresh minimum wage hike
[Shutterstock]

The planned increase in the country’s minimum wage should not exceed 7.5% because it will disproportionally affect small firms in some of the country’s most important economic sectors, such as tourism, trade and manufacturing, a report submitted to the Labor Minister warns.

The report, by the Center of Planning and Economic Research, a state research institute, recommends a raise from 4.5% to 7.5% on the present minimum wage of 719 euros.

The announcement of the raise, the second in two years, has been slightly postponed after last week’s train crash, but is expected to be approved by Cabinet this week.

A ministerial decree will then be published; Parliament approval is not required.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank
ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank

Request for more EU financing
FINANCE

Request for more EU financing

Primary surplus target at 2%
FINANCE

Primary surplus target at 2%

Greece auctioning 625 million euros in T-bill on Wednesday
ECONOMY

Greece auctioning 625 million euros in T-bill on Wednesday

Low-rate mortgages for young people
CREDIT

Low-rate mortgages for young people

New centers for tax debt collection in Athens and Thessaloniki
FINANCE

New centers for tax debt collection in Athens and Thessaloniki