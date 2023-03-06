DT refutes it may sell OTE stake

Rumors concerning the alleged sale of Deutsche Telekom’s (DT) stake in OTE have been so intense that the main shareholder of the largest telecommunications group in Greece issued a denial a few days ago via a bourse filing.

“OTE’s operational performance is excellent. The management is doing a very good job. Deutsche Telekom has emphasized many times in the last months that its investment in Greece is of strategic importance,” noted the German telecom group, which controls 50.86% of OTE.

DT’s managing director for Europe, Dominique Leroy, is also categorical about the absence of such an intention, speaking to Kathimerini on the sidelines of the international exhibition of telecommunications and mobile telephony (MWC) that took place in Barcelona last week. Greece, she clarifies, is a particularly important market for the German group, which is planning additional investments of 3 billion euros over the next five years.

“I don’t know how this rumor came about. It is impressive,” she notes.

Leroy adds that Deutsche Telecom does not intend to increase its percentage in OTE and will continue its own share purchase program.