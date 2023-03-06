Request for more EU financing

Greece intends to submit a request for additional loans from the Recovery Fund totaling 5 billion euros, in the context of REPowerEU (which concerns energy transition projects), probably by March 15.

The government is eager to be among the first to make the request, making it clear that it is interested in absorbing additional resources for loans, as it considers its related program to be a success.

So far, requests have been made for loans of €4.5 billion out of a total of €12.7 billion available – and it’s still only in 2023, while the program ends in 2026. Therefore, it seems certain there will be interest in an additional loan amount of €5 billion, focusing on energy projects, which are already the most popular among the investment proposals of the Recovery Fund. That means Athens will ask for a 40% increase in the loan budget.

According to Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis, the reasons why the Recovery Fund loans are so popular are that it is an easy and fast process that Greek entrepreneurship has not experienced in the past, and that interest rates are particularly attractive, as for small and very small enterprises it is 0.35% and for large ones 1%.