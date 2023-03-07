Probe launched into alleged harmonized  practices by Greek banks

All vulnerable households that have serviced loans to banks – systemic and non-systemic – are entitled to the 50% tranche increase subsidy; that will also apply to serviced loans of vulnerable borrowers that have been securitized and are owned by funds.

The Competition Commission is expected to present a proposal for the case of suspected harmonized practices by banks before the summer.

This will be followed by a decision by the plenary session of the watchdog before the end of 2023, in the event, of course, that the proposal finds violations of the competition legislation.

The authority said on Monday it is not only investigating the possibility of illegal collusion between banks to impose charges for a series of transactions and banking operations, but also the existence of anti-competitive practices in the markets for the provision of payment services and interbank systems. Kathimerini understands that it is highly likely the two cases will be tried together.

The first began in November 2019, with the large-scale audits that were carried out at the time at National Bank, Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank, Eurobank, Attica Bank, the Interbanking Systems company “DIAS” and at the Hellenic Banks Association, while second came two years later, in December 2021, when an audit was carried out following a complaint by Viva Wallet.