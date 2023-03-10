Deficit of 330 million euros in agricultural products

Price hikes led to a deficit in the external balance of agricultural products in 2022, after two years, in 2020 and 2021, in which a surplus had been recorded.

The subcategory of fruits and vegetables, however, remained in surplus in 2021, despite the major increases in the prices of several imported products. Last year Greece exported agricultural products worth 9.88 billion euros against €8.33 billion in 2021.

At the same time, it imported products worth €10.21 billion, from €7.92 billion in 2021, resulting in the trade balance of agricultural products closing with a deficit of €330 million, against a surplus of €413 million in 2021.