Ferry link to serve Larnaca too

The Daleela ferry will begin sailing from Larnaca to Piraeus in August, adding to the sea connection between Cyprus and Greece.

The line will launch in May from the port of Limassol, with a total of 14 sailings. Following that, the route’s starting points will be moved to the port of Larnaca, with eight services beginning in August and ending in mid-September.

The precise start date of the service has not yet been confirmed, nor has the frequency of the services been announced.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Marios Michael, CEO of the contractor Scandro Holding Ltd, stated that there was not enough time last year for consultations with the port of Larnaca. However, this year, with Kition Ocean Holdings taking over management of the Larnaca port, contacts have been made and both parties have agreed on the times and schedules. As a result, Larnaca was also included in the Cyprus-Greece link.

The journey to the port of Piraeus takes approximately 30 hours from Limassol and an additional 2 hours from Larnaca.

Regarding ticket prices, Michael stated that they are waiting for information on port taxes before determining final prices.