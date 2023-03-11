Keravnos wants freeze on main residence auctions

Cyprus’ Finance Ministry is considering possible actions to tackle nonperforming loans and is examining a set of measures aiming to address the issue, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said in a statement on Friday, calling on banks and servicers to refrain from foreclosures on primary residences held by vulnerable borrowers.

Keravnos’ comments came after the rejection of a bill for a three-month suspension of foreclosures in Parliament on Thursday.

“In the context of a comprehensive and effective reform concerning the management of NPLs, the Finance Ministry is considering possible actions and is examining a set of proposals aimed at addressing the issue,” Keravnos said.

He also noted that with a view to protecting vulnerable borrowers, both the ministry and the EU Directorate-General for Competition are in “constant consultation and are working toward the implementation of mortgage-to-rent as soon as possible.”

Keravnos called on creditors not to proceed with foreclosures on primary residences with a value up to 350,000 euros which collateralize NPLs held by vulnerable borrowers to allow for the “necessary time for the conclusion of the public dialogue.”