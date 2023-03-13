Digital taxman is on the way

After 26 years of the electronic systems Taxis (tax system) and Taxisnet (applications for citizens), the government and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) are proceeding with changes, with the aim of taking the tax office into a new era, covering and supporting complex inspections technologically and operationally.

Through the applications developed, taxpayers can already handle most obligations from their computer; however, the new applications will lead to faster service for citizens in a system that will not stall or go down, while all procedures will be supported electronically.

At the same time, the “digital tax officer” will gradually be introduced, guiding the accountant-taxpayer through everything they need to do to complete a procedure or even to search for documents and certificates. Still, electronic systems cannot completely replace the human tax officer.

Tax authorities are more concerned with the monitoring of natural persons and businesses. The new Taxis is therefore being planned by the Ministry of Digital Governance and AADE to combine all information systems (Taxisnet, Elenxis etc) into one. The new Taxis will do it all and all the new applications that are planned will be added to it.

Special groups of experts have already been set up, as reported by the tax administration, and they examine all the needs of the Tax Register, the Directorate of Income, Capital, Controls etc. The new system that will succeed Taxis will be ahead of its time and will last for at least 20 years. Its implementation will begin in 2023, while it will be ready and operative in its entirety within the next five years.

It is true the aging Taxis system needs refreshing, say government sources. The software code – last updated in 2007-2008 – may need to be rewritten. AADE’s online systems were the most important weapon of governments in the years of the fiscal streamlining, but especially in the years of the pandemic, where the entire public sector passed through Taxisnet in order to certify any online action necessary.