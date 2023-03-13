ECONOMY

FinMin Staikouras in Brussels Mon-Tue for EU meetings

FinMin Staikouras in Brussels Mon-Tue for EU meetings
Finance Minister Christos Staikouras

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be attending the Europgroup and Ecofin meetings in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

At Monday’s Eurogroup meeting, among other agenda items, eurozone ministers will take stock of macroeconomic and fiscal developments in the euro area and discuss the fiscal policy guidance for 2023 and 2024. The Eurogroup is expected to adopt a statement on fiscal policy guidance.

Ministers will also discuss the upcoming spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, and exchange views on inflation developments, including drivers of inflation in the euro area and the situation in individual member states. 

Tuesday’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Ecofin) will review the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). It is expected to adopt an implementing decision on Finland’s updated national plan.

The Commission will present its fiscal policy guidance for 2024 to ministers, and the Council will also exchange views on the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, focusing on energy-related financial market aspects. [AMNA]

