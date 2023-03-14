ECONOMY

Sakellaropoulos olive oil to be used in US experiment

[Shutterstock]

Greece’s Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms will be the exclusive suppliers of olive oil to a new preparatory project titled “Oleocanthal Plus Cardio” in patients of the Artemis Wellness Center in the US city of Milford in Connecticut.

The data of the research project will be analyzed by the School of Public Health at Yale University.

The olive oil that will be used is the “Plus Health Green EVOO,” thanks to its very high content of oleocanthal. Researchers will monitor changes in the patients’ collected cardiovascular parameters through the Cardiac IQ test.

The project will last 12 weeks and the results will be used to design a subsequent clinical trial to assess the impact of extra virgin olive oil with high oleocanthal on cardiovascular disease markers.

Starting in March 2023, Dr Artemis Morris of the Artemis Wellness Center will be adding 30ml per day of high oleocanthal extra virgin olive oil, specifically “Plus Health Green EVOO,” to the daily nutrition of 25 up to 50 of her patients, for 12 weeks.

The aggregate data will be collected and collated by Dr Morris and will be analyzed by Dr Tassos C. Kyriakides, assistant professor at the Yale School Of Public Health.

Incorporating “Plus Health Green EVOO” high oleocanthal olive oil into the standard of care of patients, Dr Morris will monitor changes in collected cardiovascular parameters through the Cardiac IQ test.

