Greek state budget revenue exceeds expectations

Tax revenue surpassed the target by 1.3 billion euros in the first two months of 2023, according to provisional state budget execution figures on a modified cash basis.

However, a part of this increase, worth €470 million, covered the delayed payment of car circulation fees initially expected to be paid in December 2022.

Commenting on budget execution data, Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said the continuing higher performance of tax revenue enhanced the economy’s resilience and confirmed the very strong growth potential of government policies.

The state budget recorded a surplus of €2.294 billion in the January-February period, up from a budget target for a surplus of €36 million and a deficit of €910 million in the same period last year.

The primary result showed a surplus of €4.2 billion, up from a target for a primary surplus of €1.816 billion and a primary surplus of €840 million in the corresponding period in 2022.

Net revenue was €12.95 billion, 17.7% above the target.

Tax revenue totaled €10.05 billion, 15% above the target, while tax returns amounted to €784 million, €104 million above the target.

Public Investment Program revenue totaled €1.415 billion, €630 million above the target.

Budget spending totaled €10.656 billion, €311 million below the target, but up €893 million from the same period last year.