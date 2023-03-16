ECONOMY TOURISM

Royal Caribbean expands its cruise itinerary from Piraeus

Royal Caribbean confirmed this week it has selected Greece for homeporting, with its 11-deck Enchantment of the Seas cruise liner departing from Piraeus from May to September this year for seven-night cruises to Greek ports such as Mykonos, Santorini, Hania, Corfu etc, and Adriatic ports such as Kotor in Montenegro and Split in Croatia, before disembarking at Ravenna in Italy.

For 2024 Royal Caribbean is planning to invest in Greece with the Voyager of the Seas liner, which from May to October will not only go from Piraeus to Ravenna, but also from Piraeus to Egypt, Israel and Cyprus.

This vessel has 15 decks and a capacity of 4,000 passengers.

Tourism Business

