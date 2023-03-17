ECONOMY CYPRUS

Over 1,300 applications for Oikia

Over 1,300 applications for Oikia

The Cypriot Ministry of Finance has announced that over 1,300 loan applications involving a total amount of 131.1 million euros have been submitted under the Oikia scheme, a loan management plan with government funds granted under Government Housing Plans.

Of those applications, 70.4% or 946 loans are eligible, while 14.25% or approximately 199 loans are non-eligible, and eligibility assessments for 15.35% or 173 loans are still pending.

The European Commission had approved the extension of the plan until June 30, 2022 for the submission of applications, and until December 31, 2023, for the implementation of the solutions.

The Housing Finance Corporation (HFC) is expected to complete the evaluation of the applications and send them for approval to the Treasury by June 30, 2023.

Finally, the completion of the approval process or not by the Treasury should be completed by September 30, with the implementation of the solutions due by December 31.

The Oikia scheme was introduced to assist first-time borrowers who have taken out loans with government funds for their first home.

Cyprus Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus’ top foreign realty purchasers
PROPERTY

Cyprus’ top foreign realty purchasers

Cyprus property sales soar in 2022
REAL ESTATE

Cyprus property sales soar in 2022

Cyprus realty woos foreign investors
PROPERTY

Cyprus realty woos foreign investors

Cyprus house prices grow
PROPERTY

Cyprus house prices grow

Foreclosures suspension ending in Cyprus
PROPERTY

Foreclosures suspension ending in Cyprus

Cyprus realty sales reach €6 bln in 2022
PROPERTY

Cyprus realty sales reach €6 bln in 2022