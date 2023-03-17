Greece to raise minimum wage from April 1

Greece will raise the minimum wage from April 1 for a third time, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, as high inflation takes a toll on household incomes.

“I am under no illusions. I know that wages in our country are still low, while being further squeezed by imported inflation,” Mitsotakis said after a meeting with Labor and Social Affairs Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, adding that the basic wage will rise to 780 euros a month.

“The fresh increase will obviously not solve the problem. But it certainly offers significant relief and, above all, it underscores our intention to improve salaries in the public as well as the private sector,” he said.