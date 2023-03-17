ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark slumps to 7-week low

ATHEX: Benchmark slumps to 7-week low

Friday’s session at the Greek bourse proved to be a bull trap, as after the halfway point the early gains swung to losses and the majority of stocks closed the week with a significant drop – in line with the fall of the Credit Suisse stock in Zurich – in what was the second straight week of prices shrinking at Athinon Avenue.

The day’s triple witching predictably sent turnover soaring.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,020.19 points, shedding 1.14% from Thursday’s 1,031.91 points. On a weekly basis it declined 3.41%, to a seven-week low.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.12% to end at 2,477.76 points.

The banks index lost 4.40%, as Piraeus slumped 5.94%, National sank 5.74%, Alpha was down 5.08% and Eurobank parted with 2.10%. Sarantis jumped 3.72% higher and Viohalco earned 2.17%.

In total 34 stocks registered gains, 64 suffered losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 177.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s €130.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.67% to close at 104.58 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Bourse day not for the faint-hearted
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse day not for the faint-hearted

Piraeus Securities most active securities firm on ATHEX
ECONOMY

Piraeus Securities most active securities firm on ATHEX

ATHEX: Local stocks react to days of decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Local stocks react to days of decline

ATHEX: Bank stocks recover from US shock
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bank stocks recover from US shock

ATHEX: Banks record dramatic weekly drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks record dramatic weekly drop

ATHEX: Moderate gains after five days of decline
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate gains after five days of decline