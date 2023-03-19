ECONOMY

Piraeus Port turnover increased 26.2% in 2022

Piraeus Port Authority SA (OLP) on Friday announced that 2022 financial results marked another year of growth, with a turnover of 194.6 million euros compared to €154.2 million in 2021, indicating an increase of €40.4 million or 26.2%.

Profits before taxes for the Cosco-controled company amounted to €74.7 million compared to €49.2 million in the fiscal year 2021, showing an increase of 51.7%. Profits after taxes amounted to €52.9 million, indicating an increase of 43.9% compared to €36.8 million in 2021. Finally, the proposed dividend per share amounted to €1.04, increased by 65% compared to €0.63 in 2021.

The results represent the best-ever performance achieved by OLP in both revenue and profitability. Compared to the previous fiscal year, in 2022 the cruise business sector showed a significant increase in both port calls and passenger traffic. Total passenger traffic in 2022 amounted to 880,416 compared to 303,665 in 2021 recording an increase of 190%.

Cruise ship berths also increased by 79%, with 677 berths compared to 379 in the year before, while homeporting arrivals increased 100.5% from 2021. The coastal shipping business also recorded an increase, as total passenger traffic in 2022 grew 26% with 14,976,394 passengers from 11,896,187 in 2021.

Trade Shipping

