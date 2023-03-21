ECONOMY

Edison’s final decision on EastMed by year-end

Edison’s final decision on EastMed by year-end
[AP]

Energy group Edison plans to take the final investment decision (FID) on a proposed pipeline to deliver East Mediterranean gas to European markets by the end of this year, the Italian project developer told Reuters.

The EastMed-Poseidon pipeline, which would initially connect several gas fields offshore Israel to Italy and have an annual capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of gas, could be ready by 2027, Edison said.

The project, supported by Israel, Cyprus and Greece, would guarantee alternative supplies for Europe, which is weaning itself off of Russian piped gas.

In addition, it would better connect Cyprus to its EU partners.

For these reasons, the European Commission could be interested in partly funding the project, whose cost is estimated at around 6 billion euros, Edison said.

“We expect to take the final investment decision by the end of this year. With an FID in 2023, the project would be realized by 2027,” Fabrizio Mattana, Edison’s executive vice president for gas assets, told Reuters in an interview. [Reuters]

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
RES failure causes blackout in Cyprus
ENERGY

RES failure causes blackout in Cyprus

Italy weighs in as Cypriot fund goes after Lukoil plant
ECONOMY

Italy weighs in as Cypriot fund goes after Lukoil plant

IENE holding 5th forum on the war in Ukraine
ECONOMY

IENE holding 5th forum on the war in Ukraine

Greece becoming a gateway for LNG
ECONOMY

Greece becoming a gateway for LNG

EU drafts rules to stop power suppliers cutting off vulnerable consumers
ECONOMY

EU drafts rules to stop power suppliers cutting off vulnerable consumers

PPC expects EBITDA to jump 30% after takeover
ECONOMY

PPC expects EBITDA to jump 30% after takeover