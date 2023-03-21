ECONOMY ENERGY

Greece has Europe’s most expensive electricity

Despite the drop in its wholesale rates of electricity, by 8% on a daily basis, the Greek power market remained the most expensive in Europe for the second day in a row on Monday.

The average price per megawatt-hour stood at 133.98 euros compared to €146.16/MWh on Sunday. Over the past seven days, the average price of a megawatt-hour in the Greek market fell to an 81-week low.

Retail tariffs for the month of April are estimated to be 15-20% lower than those in March, which were in the range of 20-25 cents per kilowatt-hour. April’s basic tariffs are expected to fluctuate around 15-20 cents per kilowatt-hour. 

