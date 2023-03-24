New suitor emerges for Aktor

New talks are taking place concerning the sale of Aktor, the Ellaktor Group’s construction arm, following the failure of discussions with previous suitors, which may well lead to the creation of a major player in the domestic market.

This time negotiations between Henry Holterman’s Reggeborgh Invest and the investment scheme led by Intrakat have shown significant progress, according to sources, though an agreement has yet to be reached.

This was rather expected, at least for most people involved in the construction market, given that Intrakat had also taken a keen interest in Aktor a few months ago, even submitting a written offer. At that time, Reggeborgh Invest had opted to start exclusive negotiations with the joint venture comprising Wade Adams and Dimitris Koutras’ Adamas Group.

However, after the recent failure in the discussions in question, it seems that the solution for Intrakat and its investment team – which also knows Aktor’s issues first-hand, having been investors in it and the group – has come back to the fore.

A possible acquisition of Aktor by Intrakat will create the second strongest pole in Greek construction, behind only GEK Terna, with a combined backlog approaching 4 billion euros.