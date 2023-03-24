Titan sales jump 33.1% in 2022

Titan Group reported a 33.1% jump its 2022 sales, totaling 2.282 billion euros, and said that the US and Greek markets accounted for more than 70% of group sales.

Consolidated EBITDA amounted to €331.2 million in 2022, with all markets recording double-digit growth rates.

Fourth-quarter EBITDA jumped to €96.7 million from €55.6 million in the same period in 2021.

Net earnings per share grew 24.4%, with net profit after tax totaling €109.7 million, up €19.3 million from 2021, despite exchange rate losses in Egypt.

Net borrowing was €797.3 million, up €84 million from the previous year.

The board will seek shareholders’ approval for a plan to pay a €0.60 per share dividend.