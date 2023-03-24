MEPs taxed like any citizen

A 3% discount on the total amount of income tax will once again be available this year to taxpayers who pay it all at once by July 31, according to an amendment to the omnibus bill of the Ministry of Finance.

It is noted that the platform for submitting tax declarations is expected to open on March 30 this year, while the deadline for submitting income tax returns will be June 30.

For those who do not pay the income tax in full at once, the amendment provides that it can be paid in eight monthly installments. The first must be paid by July 31 and each of the following by the last working day of the following seven months. Therefore, the last installment must be paid by February 29, 2024.

The payment of the tax, determined by declarations of taxpayers participating in legal entities and legal entities that keep books, is made in six equal monthly installments, of which the first is paid by the last working day of September 2023 and each of the following by the last working day of the following five months.

With the same amendment, the taxation of members of the European Parliament’s allowances and pensions is established, based on the income tax scale, with rates of up to 44%. In detail, the regulation submitted to Parliament provides that the taxation of gross income from salaried work and pensions will also apply to the salaries, allowances and pensions which Greek current and former members of the European Parliament receive.

Some MEPs had appealed to the Council of State, arguing that their compensation had already been taxed in Belgium and therefore they should not have to pay additional tax in Greece (where taxation is higher). The Council of State then ruled that in order for the compensation to be taxed by the Greek state, a special regulation must be passed. The provision applies from the incomes of 2022.

Meanwhile, a decision was published in the Government Gazette extending the deadline for submitting property declarations (E9) for the year 2023 until April 12.