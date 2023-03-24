ECONOMY FINANCE

‘Photovoltaics on the Roof’ subsidy up to 75%

The Ministry of Environment and Energy on Thursday finalized the guide for the ‘Photovoltaics on the Roof’ program.

The platform for applications will open in April and the beneficiaries of the program are households and farmers able to install a small photovoltaic system combined with a battery.

The photovoltaic system subsidy reaches up to 75% or up to 16,000 euros for households and 60% or €10,000 for farmers. A basic condition is that the applicant has already entered into a connection contract with grid operator DEDDIE, without having been been connected.

Consumers can save up to €3,000 per year on their bills.

