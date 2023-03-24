ECONOMY PROPERTY

Demand for new offices boosts prices

Demand for new offices boosts prices

Rents are up to three times more expensive in modern and energy-efficient office buildings that have been built recently than older office stock. This explains their appeal among investors as well as real estate development companies.

According to a survey by the certified surveyors at Geoaxis, given that 90% of the office stock available for lease concerns old and non-modern office space, demand for modern office buildings remains at a very high level. Therefore, the rents of the few newly built and modern buildings with bioclimatic features and low operating costs are around 30-35 euros per square meter per month.

As noted by Geoaxis, in the first quarter of 2023 rents showed a small increase in the other office categories. Among the independent office buildings with parking spaces on main road axes, Mesogeion Avenue shows the greatest increase (1.75% from €10.30 to €10.48/sq.m./month), followed by Vouliagmenis (1.52% from €9.21 to €9.35/sq.m./month), Kifissias (1.39% from €11.53 to €11.69/sq.m./month) and Syngrou (1.04% from €9.61 to €9.71/sq.m./month).

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Apartment rates keep soaring
PROPERTY

Apartment rates keep soaring

Central Athens’ high yields
PROPERTY

Central Athens’ high yields

The energy upgrade challenge
PROPERTY

The energy upgrade challenge

New houses simply not affordable for most Greeks
PROPERTY

New houses simply not affordable for most Greeks

Record foreign buys in realty
PROPERTY

Record foreign buys in realty

Over 1,300 applications for Oikia
CYPRUS

Over 1,300 applications for Oikia