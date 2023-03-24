Greece to auction six-month T-bills on March 29

Greece will sell 625 million euros ($670.75 million) of six-month Treasury bills on March 29, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The agency last sold six-month T-bills in February with the paper priced to yield 3.07%. The settlement date of the new T-bills will be March 31.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30% of the auctioned amount until March 31, PDMA said. [Reuters]