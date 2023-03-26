ECONOMY CRUISE TOURISM

Celestyal introduces new ship for Aegean cruises

Celestyal introduces new ship for Aegean cruises

Leading Greek cruise line operator Celestyal Cruises this week announced the introduction of a new vessel, the Celestyal Journey, in its itineraries as of September 2, 2023, undertaking the schedules of Celestyal Crystal.

Celestyal’s newest cruise liner will begin with the “Idyllic Aegean” route, the company’s popular seven-night cruise.

The midsized ship has a capacity of 1,260 passengers, with 630 cabins, 149 of which boast a balcony, including 120 Junior Suites, 28 Grand Suites and the Penthouse Concept Suite.

Celestyal Journey has seven restaurants, eight bars and lounges and several open decks and recreation areas. 

Tourism Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Aegean Airlines’ 2022 performance trumps 2019’s
BUSINESS

Aegean Airlines’ 2022 performance trumps 2019’s

Royal Caribbean expands its cruise itinerary from Piraeus
TOURISM

Royal Caribbean expands its cruise itinerary from Piraeus

Greece’s new tourist attraction: Beer
ECONOMY

Greece’s new tourist attraction: Beer

Business turnover soars 35%
ECONOMY

Business turnover soars 35%

TUI sees slight slowdown in Turkey bookings due to earthquake
ECONOMY

TUI sees slight slowdown in Turkey bookings due to earthquake

Athens hotel rates rise 14.4% in a year
TOURISM

Athens hotel rates rise 14.4% in a year