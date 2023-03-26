Celestyal introduces new ship for Aegean cruises

Leading Greek cruise line operator Celestyal Cruises this week announced the introduction of a new vessel, the Celestyal Journey, in its itineraries as of September 2, 2023, undertaking the schedules of Celestyal Crystal.

Celestyal’s newest cruise liner will begin with the “Idyllic Aegean” route, the company’s popular seven-night cruise.

The midsized ship has a capacity of 1,260 passengers, with 630 cabins, 149 of which boast a balcony, including 120 Junior Suites, 28 Grand Suites and the Penthouse Concept Suite.

Celestyal Journey has seven restaurants, eight bars and lounges and several open decks and recreation areas.