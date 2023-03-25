ECONOMY LIMASSOL

Cyprus shifts attention to its ports

The Cypriot ministers responsible for transport, shipping and tourism on Thursday visited the new DP World Limassol passenger terminal to express their determination to work together to resolve any problems and improve services.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeiadis explained that the actions to be taken will be horizontal, so they all visited the area to see firsthand the problems and how to jointly undertake actions to improve both activities in the port and the impact these activities will have on the rest of the economy.

Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis said this year authorities expect the number of cruise ships arriving at the port of Limassol to double. Hadjimanolis added that Royal Caribbean will soon open offices in Limassol and has registered a cruise ship in the Cypriot register, expressing hope that more ships will be registered with the Cypriot register.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said that they are in consultation with the companies currently operating itineraries and the intention is to extend the dialogue with other companies that may be interested, so as to increase the volume of visitors arriving at Cypriot ports.

