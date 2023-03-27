Foreigners check out Greek realty online

For the first time after 40 years of the Objective Determination of Real Estate Values system, citizens are now being provided on a nationwide scale and without spatial restrictions with the possibility of immediate information on real estate values through the app valuemaps.gov.gr.

What is more interesting is that not only Greeks have used the system, but also thousands of citizens from other countries who are interested in investing in Greece. Golden Visas and the prospect of short-term rental utilization appear to be driving demand.

According to information, 44,490 people used the application in January and February, of whom 3,500 were from countries such as Germany (420), China (331), the UK (347), the US (490) and even Japan.

In fact, in the period from September 2022 to February 2023, the system served several million searches and real estate value calculations made by more than 130,000 different users, of whom 10,000 were from abroad. Data show the app has been used by expatriates from the US, but also Germans, Chinese and Britons, while there are also interested parties from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Bermuda on the list.