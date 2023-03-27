ECONOMY

Alexandroupoli-Burgas pipeline idea picking up steam again

[File photo]

A recently set up Greek-Bulgarian working group met in Athens last Friday to discuss reviving the Alexandroupoli-Burgas oil pipeline project.

The meeting was attended by Greek Environment and Energy Ministry Minister Kostas Skrekas and his Bulgarian counterpart Rossen Hristov, who agreed that the pipeline is of great geostrategic importance for both countries.

Furthermore, it was understood that this project will contribute to Bulgaria’s independence from Russian oil, as well as to the further transformation of the port city of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece into an energy hub.

The meeting also discussed that a special-purpose company will be tasked with compiling a feasibility study for the project.

“With a shared vision for the well-being of our citizens,” said Skrekas in a statement after the meeting, “we are consolidating Greece and Bulgaria as poles of stability and security in the whole of Southeast Europe, constantly deepening our strategic cooperation in the energy sector.” 

Energy Bulgaria

