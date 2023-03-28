ECONOMY

Corfu tourism season starts with flight from Belfast

The launch of the tourism season on the island of Corfu was inaugurated on Sunday, March 26 with an easyJet flight from Belfast that landed at Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport at about 11.30 a.m.

Nine flights followed, starting at 3 p.m. from the UK, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Spain and Belgium.

A total of 60 flights from Europe are expected to land at Corfu’s airport up until April 1.

The vice president of the General Panhellenic Federation of Tourism Enterprises, Vassilis Kaloudis, said the season has started in a very dynamic fashion and expressed optimism that the increase will reach 10% compared with 2022.

However, Kaloudis pointed out the absence of the Russian market, which was high-budget even in the low season thanks to religious tourism.

