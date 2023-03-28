Greek tax revenues exceed target in January-February

Tax revenues for the period January-February 2023 have increased by 1.245 billion euros or 14.2% compared to the target, according to the execution data of the state budget, on a modified cash basis.

This significant excess comes mainly from the overperformance in the collection of value-added tax and income tax.

Based on these figures, there was a €2.31 billion surplus in the balance of the state budget compared to the target for a surplus of €36 million for the corresponding period of 2023 in the introductory report of the 2023 budget and a deficit of €910 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

The primary result was a surplus of €4.215 million compared to the target of a primary surplus of €1.816 million and a primary surplus of €840 million for the same period in 2022.