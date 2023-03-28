ECONOMY

Greek tax revenues exceed target in January-February

Greek tax revenues exceed target in January-February
[Intime News]

Tax revenues for the period January-February 2023 have increased by 1.245 billion euros or 14.2% compared to the target, according to the execution data of the state budget, on a modified cash basis.

This significant excess comes mainly from the overperformance in the collection of value-added tax and income tax.

Based on these figures, there was a €2.31 billion surplus in the balance of the state budget compared to the target for a surplus of €36 million for the corresponding period of 2023 in the introductory report of the 2023 budget and a deficit of €910 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

The primary result was a surplus of €4.215 million compared to the target of a primary surplus of €1.816 million and a primary surplus of €840 million for the same period in 2022.

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU pushing Cyprus on home VAT bill
PROPERTY TAXATION

EU pushing Cyprus on home VAT bill

MEPs taxed like any citizen
TAXATION

MEPs taxed like any citizen

Debtors getting off the hook
FINANCE

Debtors getting off the hook

Digital taxman is on the way
TAXATION

Digital taxman is on the way

Arbitration office working well
TAXATION

Arbitration office working well

Corporate taxes paid promptly
TAXATION

Corporate taxes paid promptly