Support for Greek proposal on expanded power grids

Greece’s proposal for strengthening European energy corridors was supported by the European Commission and 14 member-states, Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Brussels, where the bloc’s energy ministers convened, Skrekas noted that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ proposal, tabled at last week’s European Union summit, aims for an expanded European grid that would facilitate the transfer of electricity generated by renewable energy sources (RES) between the continent’s south and north.

“Our target is a modern European power grid that can support and accelerate the green transition,” noted Skrekas, as Europe will “acquire electricity networks able to transfer clean energy, which will permanently reduce energy costs for all European consumers.”

Increasing investments is key to that effect, he stressed.

Greece’s proposal for European electricity networks comprises four key aspects: strengthening electrical grid connections between Northern and Southern Europe; upgrading the power grid in the Western Balkans, to serve as an electricity transmission corridor to the rest of Europe; further simplifying licensing for RES projects; and creating a special investment mechanism that will provide the relevant financing.

The 14 EU member-states that supported the Greek proposal are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Spain.