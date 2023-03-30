China and Australia set to boost Greek tourism

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated on Wednesday that tourism stands to get an extra boost this year from the opening of the markets of Australia and China, which were closed in 2022.

Referring to the tourism season that started on March 11 with direct flights from the United States to Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos Airport and earlier than any previous year for the islands of the Aegean and Crete, Kikilias underlined that tourism will substantially contribute to the strengthening of the economy, the support of the average family and to the country’s growth.

In his interview with Real FM radio he also referred to a further extension of the tourism season and a 20% increase expected in cruise tourism in comparison with 2022, with the record set to fall.