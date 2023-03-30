Sky Express to enhance ties with cruise industry

Greek airline Sky Express is returning to the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum for a second time, hoping to strengthen ties with the cruise industry.

Sky Express has been on a steady upward course, with the addition of two Airbus A321neo aircraft in the second quarter of 2023, enabling the airline to connect the world with 34 enchanting Greek destinations.

The company’s chief commercial officer, Gerasimos Skaltsas, said: “Sky Express serves a constantly growing network of international destinations, through which travelers can access with ease and flexibility 34 enchanting Greek destinations and come closer to the products of the cruise industry, which is definitely the fastest growing category within the leisure market.”

Skaltsas added that specific agreements with a series of tour operators will enable Sky Express to evaluate the volume coming from the cruise industry.

Furthermore, with a significant number of the world’s cruise passengers taking flights before and after their cruise holidays, both industries stand to benefit from focused synergies and cooperation.

Sky Express will join the Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum 2023, scheduled for April 25-26 in Thessaloniki, with the belief that it is an excellent opportunity to enrich and strengthen relationships with the industry’s top players, leading to synergies that would benefit Greece’s tourism product.