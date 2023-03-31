ECONOMY

Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes Green Deal Industrial Plan initiative

Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes Green Deal Industrial Plan initiative

In an announcement on Thursday, the Union of Greek Shipowners welcomed the Green Deal Industrial Plan initiative, which is part of the European Union’s Green Deal for net-zero emissions and the relevant legislative proposals.

As the union said, the role of European shipping in the successful implementation of the proposals is catalytic as the sector guarantees the security of energy supply, raw materials and essential goods for the European economy in both normal and crisis conditions.

“The shipping industry is a strategic sector for the EU and not only a means to transport goods,” the announcement explained.

 

Shipping EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus seeks peer support on shipping
SHIPPING

Cyprus seeks peer support on shipping

Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but food up
ECONOMY

Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but food up

Greece asking EU for additional 5 bln euros to finance energy investment loans
ECONOMY

Greece asking EU for additional 5 bln euros to finance energy investment loans

Support for Greek proposal on expanded power grids
ECONOMY

Support for Greek proposal on expanded power grids

Greek plan for electricity interconnections in the EU
ECONOMY

Greek plan for electricity interconnections in the EU

Finance Days in Athens on March 30
ECONOMY

Finance Days in Athens on March 30