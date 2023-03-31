Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes Green Deal Industrial Plan initiative

In an announcement on Thursday, the Union of Greek Shipowners welcomed the Green Deal Industrial Plan initiative, which is part of the European Union’s Green Deal for net-zero emissions and the relevant legislative proposals.

As the union said, the role of European shipping in the successful implementation of the proposals is catalytic as the sector guarantees the security of energy supply, raw materials and essential goods for the European economy in both normal and crisis conditions.

“The shipping industry is a strategic sector for the EU and not only a means to transport goods,” the announcement explained.