Georgiadis: Export growth and competitiveness are the future

Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Thursday expressed his conviction that a competitive economy and exports – which export associations say are on track to reach 70 billion euros much sooner than the 2030 target date – are the future for Greece, “as this is the only way to avoid reliving the problems of the past.”

Georgiadis made the statement during a brief recorded address to the 9th Export Summit taking place in Thessaloniki.

He also pointed out that, from the first month of 2023, Greek exports recorded an increase of over 30% compared with the same month in 2022, creating expectations of a good year ahead.