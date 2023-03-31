ATHEX: Stock market recovers more losses

A day before the end of the year’s first quarter, the Greek stock market regained some more of the ground lost in previous days and appears to be regaining some of its January and February momentum – which for some can be attributed to Q1 window dressing. However, the increasing likelihood of an upgrade for Greece to investment level by S&P in three weeks’ time, as Goldman Sachs predicted, keeps bolstering investor sentiment.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,045.84 points, adding 1.47% to Wednesday’s 1,030.65 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.48% to end up at 2,532.97 points.

The banks index grew 1.39%, as Alpha earned 3%, National collected 1%, Eurobank grabbed 0.82% and Piraeus improved 0.59%.

Motor Oil soared 7.27%, ElvalHalcor augmented 4.71%, Viohalco climbed 4.48% and Sarantis advanced 4.45%.

In total 77 stocks notched up gains, 26 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 67 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €73.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.37% to close at 104.44 points.