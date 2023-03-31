POS link with cash registers

The Finance Ministry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) on Thursday announced the interconnection of cash registers and tax mechanisms with card readers (POS) from June 2023. In a period of six months after the elections, POS are expected to be installed everywhere – i.e. in every business.

At the same time ministry sources said that some of the incentives given to limit tax evasion (receipts from specific professional groups that reduce the tax by up to 2,200 euros) have not brought the expected results and will be re-evaluated.

According to the presentation by AADE chief Giorgos Pitsilis, in the first two months of the summer a total of 400,000 cash registers will be connected to POS. In June, businesses with turnover of up to €100,000 will enter the new mechanism, and in July those with turnover of more than €100,000.

The interconnection has been delayed by at least seven months as it was supposed to start in January this year, while for some businesses with old cash registers and problematic mechanisms (via computers) the start will be delayed by at least 10 months. It is estimated that an additional 140,000 cash registers will be connected by the end of October.

From the audits that have been carried out at the companies in question, it has been established that mechanisms are used that do not record tables and orders. There are also orders that are recorded in files on the computer and not in the fiscal mechanism.

Audits have further shown some order slips are issued which are then either canceled, without being recorded in the tax memory of the mechanism, or no final receipt is issued.

According to the government’s plan, these businesses will either have to replace or upgrade their receipt mechanisms. In fact, a fund of €162 million has been earmarked for upgrading or replacement through the Recovery Fund. The upgrade voucher amounts to €125 per mechanism, while for the replacement it is €320.